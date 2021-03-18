BHBFC celebrates Bangabandhu's 101st birthday

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim along with officers and employees pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi No 32 by la



Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) celebrates the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the greatest Bengali nation of all time, with due dignity, joy, respect and love.







BHBFC Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim along with officers and employees of the corporation paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi No 32 by laying a wreath at his portrait.







Earlier in the day, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, BHBFC Chairman BHBFC announced the auspicious inauguration of various 10-day programs adopted by BHBFC by flying balloons and pigeons.







BHBFC Managing Director Md Afzal Karim with director, general managers and other officers and employees were present on the occasion.







Later, a Dua Mahfil was held in the conference room of BHBFC seeking peace of soul of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the dream father of the people of this country.



In order to make the day memorable, a short film was screened on Bangabandhu and a cake was cut to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



