'Adopt scientific methods to boost tea production'

Experts at an on-field practical training workshop have called upon farmers for adopting scientific methods and latest technologies in tea cultivation on plain lands to further boost its production.







Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) organized the event on 'Selection of leaves, fertilization and pests' management in tea plantation' for 60 farmers at Mirzapur village in Atwari upazila of Panchagarh on Tuesday, reports BSS.







The event was arranged under the 'Expansion of small holding tea cultivation in northern Bangladesh project' of BTB following the 'Camellia Open Sky School Model' to reach the latest scientific methods, technologies and tea cultivation related services to farmers. Senior Scientific Officer (Entomology) of BTB and its Project Director for the Northern Bangladesh Project Agriculturist Dr. Mohammad Shameem Al Mamun moderated the on-field practical training workshop.







Development Officer of BTB at its Panchagarh Regional Office Agriculturist Md. Amir Hossain conducted different sessions in the workshop as a resource person. Agriculturist Hossain discussed the latest technologies and methods for plantation, selection and plucking of tea leaves, fertilisation, integrated pests' management (IPM) and pruning and tipping and other important issues in tea plantation on plain lands.







Agriculturist Mamun said plain lands on the Kartoa Valley ecological zone comprising five northern districts of Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat are highly fertile for tea cultivation. Tea cultivation on the small-scale basis has been expanding fast on plain lands every year unveiling a new prospect for farmers and common people speeding up their socio-economic development in the northern region.





"Farmers are getting more profits through small-scale tea cultivation on plain lands than many other crops in these five northern districts adopting scientific methods to improve their living standard and accelerate economic development of the region," he said.

