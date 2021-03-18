IBBL holds discussion meeting

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addresses a discussion meeting virtually organized by IBBL marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary on Wednesday. -AA



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) organized a discussion meeting and Dua on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day on Wednesday via virtual platform.







Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addressed the function as the chief guest.







Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula presided over the function while addressed by Chairman Prof Md Nazmul Hassan, Executive Committee Chairman Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin, Audit Committee Chairman Mohammad Solaiman, Risk Management Committee Chairman Major General (Retd) Engr Abdul Matin and Director of the bank Prof Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam.





Dr Hasan Mahmud praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and praised Bangabandhu for his wishes to make a golden Bangladesh. "But he was martyred before his wish was fulfilled. His worthy daughter Prime Minister is working to realize that dream of Bangabandhu" he added.







Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Monirul Moula said, "Bangabandhu started the establishment of Islami Bank in Bangladesh by signing the IDB charter in 1974 by attending the OIC conference.



At present, Islamic banking is a visible reality in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is moving towards a happy and prosperous country with its dream."



Leave Your Comments