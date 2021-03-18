'Juno' actor Elliot becomes first trans man on Time magazine cover



Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page has become the first transgender man to star on the cover of Time magazine's latest edition.





Page, 34, who was nominated for various awards for Oscar-winning 2007 independent film 'Juno', announced he was trans in December.





The actor wrote on Instagram at the time that he could not "begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self".





Page follows in the footsteps of actor Laverne Cox, who became the first trans woman to appear on the cover of Time, a mark of mainstream media approval, in 2014 under the headline 'The Transgender Tipping Point'.





Page told Time he had long felt a disconnect between how the world saw him and how he felt himself.





"I just never recognized myself. For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself," he said. After sharing the news on his Twitter handle, the post immediately received love and support from fans, friends and members of the Hollywood film industry. Actors Mark Ruffalo and Reese Witherspoon took to their handles to call the cover a "historical milestone."





Elliot, who was formerly known as Ellen Page, during his interview said, "What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia. That's essentially what happened."





"I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday," he added. During the course of the interview, Page also talked about struggling with depression, anxiety, and panic attacks, especially after the fame he received for his roles in 'Juno' and 'Inception'.

