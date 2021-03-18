Emraan Hashmi all set for a busy year ahead



Emraan Hashmi is back in the spotlight. Two major projects 'Mumbai Saga' and 'Chehre' are ready for release, and unconfirmed reports suggest he could be Salman Khans villain in 'Tiger 3'. He also has a supernatural thriller titled 'Ezra' coming up.





As per modest trade estimates, the actor has crore riding on him. Emraan is more interested in the audience reaction to his upcoming mix of films.





"This year is interesting. I am very proud of these releases. There is 'Mumbai Saga', 'Chehre' and the horror film, 'Ezra'. It's a mixed bag and I am waiting for them to release and have people enjoy them. After 20 days of 'Mumbai Saga' releasing, we have 'Chehre' coming. I am looking forward to my films," he said.





His forthcoming roster is spread over the next several months and could define the shape of things to come for the actor, who gave the Bollywood mainstream hero one of its most maverick antihero twists in his early years, as the industry's Serial Kisser.





Although Emraan also has Shyam Madiraju's offbeat crime drama Harami in his upcoming roster, that film has been more about winning over the global festival circuit so far, than giving his Bollywood career any sort of a push.





Among his commercial line-up only 'Ezra' is a solo starrer, but that film belongs to his favoured horror genre, which has given him some of his biggest hits by way of the 'Raaz' films. All other upcoming films are multi-hero projects.





Chehre sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan, and the Rumy Jafry film also has the other 'co-star' who has never failed Emraan catchy music. The presence of Rhea Chakraborty in the cast has added curiosity to the film, slated for an April 9 release.





'Mumbai Saga' is Sanjay Gupta's new gangster drama that primarily pits Emraan's obsessed cop against John Abraham's don Amartya Rao. The film is slated to release on March 19.





Finally, 'Tiger 3' is very much a Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif vehicle, but reports have suggested that Emraan could be essaying a very distinct villain in the film.





The actor himself is guarded about 'Tiger 3'. Asked if he has signed the film, he said: "I will talk about it when things are clear."

