Satyameva Jayate 2 to hit theatres this Eid



John Abraham is all geared up for his upcoming Eid release, 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. The actor treated his fans with yet another of his posters from the movie where he he gave his fans a glimpse of his double role.





The poster has two John Abrahams fighting against John Abraham. While one is dressed as a cop, another one is dressed casually. He captioned it, 'This EID it's satya vs jay as ladenge iss saal, Dono Bharat Maa Ke Laal! Satyameva Jayate 2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021'





After the super success of the first instalment, Milap Zaveri is coming up with the second part. The sequel will also star Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role opposite John Abraham.





Divya in an interview with IANS said, "I am happy to be a part of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' along with John Abraham. He is such a good co-star. I share a very happy and beautiful relationship with him and he is really giving as a co-actor. I think our chemistry is also looking really good in the film."





'Satyameva Jayate 2' will be seen locking horns with Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' as both the films will hit the big screen on the same day.

