Deepika to have a special song number in 'Cirkus'



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked together in many films and each one of them has been blockbuster hits. Now, reports are rife that the actress will have a special song number in Rohit Shetty's next 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer.





According to a report in Filmfare, Deepika has already shot for the song and it has been put together in a grand way. It looks like Ranveer always finds a way to include his ladylove in everything he does.





Apart from this, the couple will be seen sharing the screen space yet again in Kabir Khan's '83'. The movie will have Ranveer essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev. The actress has also co-produced the film.





Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in films like, 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.





Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from '83' and 'Cirkus', Ranveer Singh has Karan Johar's magnum opus, 'Takht' in his pipeline.





Deepika, on the other hand, has several interesting projects lined-up ahead of her which include Shakun Batra's untitled next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' where she will be seen starring opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time.





Deepika will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathan' which also stars John Abraham in the lead role. She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's next opposite Prabhas.

