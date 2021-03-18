Beauty releases new song in Lalon Festival



Lalon Festival started in Kushtia on March 14. On this occasion, popular Lalon singer Beauty released her new song titled Saiji on March 15. Lyrics of the song were written by Jamal Hossain and music was composed by Muhin Khan. The song has been released on YouTube channel of Rongon Music.







While talking about releasing the song Beauty said, "In fact, right now our minds are not well. We lost our two instrumental artists Parthoda and Hanif Bhai. We lost them in road accident recently. Their demise will not fill up in the music industry. We will remember their contributions in the field of music forver. On the occasion of Lalon Festival, I have released my new song titled Saiji on the YouTube channel of Rongon Music. Jamal Bhai wrote lyrics of the song so nicely that while rendering the song I became very emotional. After releasing the song, I have been getting response from the listeners.







I give thanks to Jamal Bhai to give the opportunity to render the song." Beauty informed that she lent her voice for a song for the awareness creating against disease with the initiative taken by National Cancer Research Institute. Her brother Md Motiur Rahman joined as lecturer at Institute of Education and Research at Jagannath University on historic March 7. Her elder son Rayat's birthday was on March 7. Her younger son Rahil is only four months old, so she is not taking part in any stage show now, Beauty also said.

