1 Pakistan player Tests COVID-19 positive ahead of SA tour



There is very bad news coming out of the Pakistan camp as they start to prepare for their upcoming white-ball tour of South Africa and a full tour of Zimbabwe. One of the Pakistani players has tested positive for the COVID-19, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed on Wednesday, report cricket Addictor.







Pakistan is scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 4 T20Is against South Africa and then move to play 3 T20Is and 2 Tests against Zimbabwe. The series against the Proteas will start from April 2 and end on April 16 after which the team will depart for neighboring Zimbabwe to play three T20Is and two Tests.





Last week, the PCB has announced squads for upcoming tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe.





As per the reports of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men's national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. However, except for one player, the remainder of the squad tested negative for the Coronavirus.





Those who have tested negative will now assemble in Lahore on Thursday, 18 March, for the training camp, which will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.





The player who tested positive for the COVID-19 will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested.





PCB's Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim had named the squad during a presser at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Mohammad Hafeez and Shadab Khan have made entry to the T20 squad, while new names such as Mohammad Wasim Jr and Arshad Iqbal were included as well.



Mohammad Wasim Jr was also added to the ODI squad as well.





Pakistan T20I squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe tours:





Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

Pakistan ODI squad for South Africa tour:





Babar Azam (C), Imam-Ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakil, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

Pakistan Test squad for Zimbabwe tour:





Babar Azam (C), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan





