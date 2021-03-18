BCB still upbeat about Mujib 100 T20 Cup between Asia XI Vs World XI

BCB president Nazmul Hasan papon distributes food among the needy on the 101st birthday of the Father of the Nation on Wednesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. -Collected



With the period for celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been extended till December this year the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is still hopeful of hosting the postponed the two international T20 matches between Asia XI and World XI.





The games were scheduled to be played in Dhaka on March 21 and 22 last year as a part of the celebrations. BCB had also announced two separate squads for Asia XI and World XI.





However, BCB had to postpone the game in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus situation is still alarming in Bangladesh amid fresh Covid outbreak concerns. But the cricket board is still hopeful of hosting the two much-anticipated and much-awaited games. BCB boss Nazmul Hasan papon confirmed the development, saying that the board still has the plan to host the two games. He said this while attending a function to distribute food among the needy on the 101st birthday of the Father of the Nation on Wednesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.







The BCB boss said, "As the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation has extended to December, we see a glimmer of hope that it can be done again. But we also have to keep in mind that the situation is not going to be very bad now. Therefore, we have to keep an eye on it, no matter which way it goes. But of course we want to do this tournament as soon as possible."





After the competitive cricket in Bangladesh resumed in the country after a gap of six months with the three-team 50-over tournament. Bangladesh national cricket team is now at New Zealand to play limited over series. Players from Bangladesh national team, High-Performance Unit and selected members of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup champion squad are featuring in the tournament.





Earlier last year in the celebration of birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the BCB planned to organise two T20Is between Asia XI and World XI. Initially, the match dates were 18th and 21st March 2020.





However, later, the board changed the game dates to 21st and 22nd March 2020 respectively. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (Dhaka) was ready to organise both these matches.





Even, the BCB confirmed the Asia XI squad. But just around ten days ahead of this series, the BCB postponed this special T20I series in the wake of the Coronavirus threat.



