Savile 'invited 14-year-old Coleen Nolan to hotel'





Loose Women's Coleen Nolan has revealed paedophile predator Jimmy Savile made advances towards her when she was 14.





In an ITV interview to be aired later, she recalled how Savile invited her to his hotel suite after the Nolans appeared on Top of the Pops.





Savile promised to "look after" her, the singer and TV star, now 56, said.





Nolan said she thought the Top of the Pops presenter was a "dirty old man" and was not surprised when his abuse was revealed after his death in 2011.





He was exposed as one of the UK's most prolific sexual predators, who exploited his status to prey on hundreds of people.





In an interview for Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Nolan said she did not accept Savile's invitation. "At the time I just thought, you dirty old man. As if I'm going to go up there, I wouldn't do it anyway," she said.





"I've got four sisters on the stage that would have beaten the crap out of him."





Four of the sisters performed I'm In The Mood For Dancing on the BBC pop show in December 1979. Coleen, the youngest of the eight Nolan siblings, formally joined the family group in 1980, the year she turned 15.





Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52, while Linda and Anne have both undergone cancer treatment.





Coleen told Morgan that Bernie remained "a massive part of our family" and was "just so full of life" until her death.





"Bernie would not accept any other scenario except she's going to live," she said. "And I guess she convinced us of that as well."





The final episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories is being broadcast as planned despite the presenter's departure from Good Morning Britain last week in the wake of his controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

