Swechchhasebok League holds discussion meeting

A  discussion meeting titled ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’s portrait in  cropland’ was organized by Bogura  Swechchhasebok  League in front of Sherpur Upazila  Bhabanipur Balinda Government Primary School on Saturday (March 13, 2021).  

Awami  League joint general secretary agriculturist AFM Bahauddin Nasim was present at  the discussion meeting as the chief guest while AL cultural affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil  and Member of Parliament from Bogra-5 Habibur Rahman Habib spoke as the  special guests.

Agriculturist  AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest  father of the Bengali nation of all time, was the best friend of the peasant  workers and hard working people. The image of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu  Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the world's largest crop picture is going to get a  place in the Guinness World Records. I also thank all the farmers involved in  this great event. I call upon the people to strengthen the hand of Sheikh  Hasina by voting for her candidate in the boat race to make the progress of  enlightened prosperity of Bangladesh under the leadership of Deshratna Jannetri Sheikh Hasina, the  mother of world humanity.”  

Awami Swechchhasebok League central  committee president Nirmal Ranjan Guha said, "Deshratna Jannetri Sheikh  Hasina's trusted leader agriculturist AFM Bahuddin Nasim is our leader. He is going  to give another gift to Bangladesh by painting the portrait of  the father ofthe nation in the cropland. Every leader and activist of the Swechchhasebok League is proud and  happy. Leaders and activists of the Swachchasebak League have started a campaign  through social media, banners, festoons and various other means to inform  everyone.”

AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu, general  secretary of Swechchhasebok League,said, “Let's win, let's dream, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’s portrait in  cropland. The portrait of Bangabandhu in the crop field with the artistic skill  of the farmer is on the way to the Guinness World Record. This is a matter of  joy and pride for a Bengali. Every leader and activist of the Swechchhasebok League are proud and very happy.”  

Bogura District Swechchhasebok League President VP  Sajedur Rahman Shahin presided over the function. A large number of leaders and  activists from the district and upazila units were present on the occasion.

However, The Guinness Book of World  Records on Tuesday (March 16, 2021) recognized the crop-field portrait of  Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the largest in the world.



