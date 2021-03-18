Swechchhasebok League holds discussion meeting

Awami League joint general secretary agriculturist AFM Bahauddin Nasim attended at a discussion meeting titled ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’s portrait in cropland’ as the chief guest at Sherpur Upazila Bhabanipur Balinda Government Primary Scho

A discussion meeting titled ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’s portrait in cropland’ was organized by Bogura Swechchhasebok League in front of Sherpur Upazila Bhabanipur Balinda Government Primary School on Saturday (March 13, 2021).

Awami League joint general secretary agriculturist AFM Bahauddin Nasim was present at the discussion meeting as the chief guest while AL cultural affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil and Member of Parliament from Bogra-5 Habibur Rahman Habib spoke as the special guests.

Agriculturist AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest father of the Bengali nation of all time, was the best friend of the peasant workers and hard working people. The image of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the world's largest crop picture is going to get a place in the Guinness World Records. I also thank all the farmers involved in this great event. I call upon the people to strengthen the hand of Sheikh Hasina by voting for her candidate in the boat race to make the progress of enlightened prosperity of Bangladesh under the leadership of Deshratna Jannetri Sheikh Hasina, the mother of world humanity.”

Awami Swechchhasebok League central committee president Nirmal Ranjan Guha said, "Deshratna Jannetri Sheikh Hasina's trusted leader agriculturist AFM Bahuddin Nasim is our leader. He is going to give another gift to Bangladesh by painting the portrait of the father ofthe nation in the cropland. Every leader and activist of the Swechchhasebok League is proud and happy. Leaders and activists of the Swachchasebak League have started a campaign through social media, banners, festoons and various other means to inform everyone.”

AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu, general secretary of Swechchhasebok League,said, “Let's win, let's dream, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’s portrait in cropland. The portrait of Bangabandhu in the crop field with the artistic skill of the farmer is on the way to the Guinness World Record. This is a matter of joy and pride for a Bengali. Every leader and activist of the Swechchhasebok League are proud and very happy.”

Bogura District Swechchhasebok League President VP Sajedur Rahman Shahin presided over the function. A large number of leaders and activists from the district and upazila units were present on the occasion.

However, The Guinness Book of World Records on Tuesday (March 16, 2021) recognized the crop-field portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the largest in the world.

