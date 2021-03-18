‘Khoka’, the history maker

By Khaled Hasan Matin





The birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being celebrated with much enthusiasm.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of an independent Bangladesh, was born on March 17, 1920 in a respected Muslim family in Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now a district. He was the third among four siblings. Affectionately called ‘Khoka’ by his parents- Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun, Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengali of all times, after half a century removed all darkness and odds; changed the history of the Bengali nation and world; created an independent and sovereign Bangladesh in 1971.

The birthday of Bangabandhu is also celebrated as National Children's Day across the country. After Bangladesh Awami League assumed power in 1996, March 17 has been observed as National Children's Day since Bangabandhu was fond of spending his times with children on his birthday.

A sensible heart and values were seen in Bangabandhu during his tender age. On one hand, he had courage and protest mentality against injustice, on the other, he possessed deep love for the poor and miserable people, determination to lessen their miseries. Leadership qualities were visible in Bangabandhu during his school days.

Marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, ‘Mujib Borsho’ has been celebrated from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021. But the celebrations have been hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

My late father, Engineer Ruhul Matin was a fan of Bangabandhu. I used to hear the stories about Bangabandhu from him when I was a child. It still pains us that we couldn’t see Bangabandhu. We must take lessons from history and want to follow the footsteps of Father of the Nation.

In 1940, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib joined the Nikhil Bharat Muslim Chhatra Federation (All India Muslim Students Federation). He was elected Councilor for a one-year term. He was elected general secretary of the Calcutta Islamia College (now Maulana Azad College) student union in 1946.

Bangabandhu was elected joint-secretary of the East Pakistan Awami League in 1949 despite his imprisonment. He was elected as the General Secretary of East Pakistan Awami League in 1953 and in 1954 he was elected as a member of the East Bengal Legislative Assembly on a Jukta Front (United Front) ticket.

This undisputed leader was thrown to behind bars many times in his political life for taking a stand for justice and realizing the rights of the Bengali nation. Bangabandhu led every democratic and freedom movement including the Language Movement in 1952, Jukta Front (United Front) election in 1954, the anti-military movement in 1958, the 6-point demand in 1966 and later the 11-point demand and the mass upsurge in 1969 and was conferred the title of Bangabandhu.

Under his courageous and farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu, the Bengali nation began to prepare for the independence movement step by step. Although the Awami League won a landslide victory in the 1970 general elections, the then military junta of Pakistan did not hand over power and started torturing the Bengali people.

Bangabandhu called upon the nation to join the struggle for independence in his historic speech on March 7, 1971, which has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world’s important documentary heritage maintained by Unesco.

On the other hand, just before his arrest on the night of 25 March, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sent a message about attacks on EPR and police barracks in Dhaka, and officially declared the independence of Bangladesh and the war of liberation started in 1971 under his leadership.

Through the bloody war of nine months, Bengalis emerged victorious and achieved long-cherished independence. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is one of the world-renowned leaders who fought for the oppressed, downtrodden and exploited people in the 20th century.

Bangabandhu was awarded “The Julio-Curie Peace Prize award by World Peace Council for his contribution to the relentless struggle for equality, friendship, freedom, democracy and world peace. Founding father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been adjudged the "Greatest Bangali of All Time" by a listener's poll conducted by the Bengali Service of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

At the very moment when Bangabandhu started taking various measures to achieve economic emancipation of the people of war-ravaged Bangladesh, the defeated enemies and vested quarters started to hatch vicious conspiracies against him and on 15 August, 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated.

After gaining independence from British rule in 1947, Bangabandhu formed Chhatra League in 1948. He was imprisoned in the Agartala conspiracy case in connection with the ‘Language Movement’ in 1948 to 1952, the movement against the military rule of Ayub Khan in 1958, education movement in 1962 and later the historic six-point movement in 1966. Thus, Bangabandhu became the undisputed leader of the Bengalis. Through the historic mass upsurge in 1969, the students gave him the title of 'Bangabandhu'.

In the election of 1970, the Bengalis expressed their unwavering support for Bangabandhu's 6-point demand. But the Pakistani rulers did not accept this electoral victory of the Bengalis under the leadership of Bangabandhu. Responding to Bangabandhu's call, the people of the country have achieved the much desired independent sovereign Bangladesh through the great war of independence in 1971.

On his return home from prison in Pakistan on 10 January, 1972, Bangabandhu concentrated on rebuilding war-torn Bangladesh. But after his brutal assassination, the country took a direction which is opposite to the spirit of the Liberation War. After the changeover in August 15, 1975, plots were hatched to erase Bangabandhu from the history.

--The writer is the Managing Director of RM Group

