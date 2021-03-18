Dhaka-Male sign four MoUs





Bangladesh and the Maldives today signed four Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to boost cooperation between the two countries in different areas including fisheries and cultural affairs.





The MoUs were signed at the Prime Minister’s Office in the capital in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldivian President Ibrahim

Mohamed Solih.





PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the signing ceremony.





The Mous signed are – MoU on joint commission for comprehensive cooperation (JCC), MoU on bilateral foreign office consultations (FOC), MoU

on cooperation in the field of fisheries and pelagic fishing and MoU on cultural exchange program (CEP) for 2022-2025.





The signing ceremony was held following the bilateral talks between the two sides led by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the PMO.





The MoU on joint commission for comprehensive cooperation (JCC) was signed by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK abdul Momen and the Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.





The MoU on bilateral foreign office consultations (FOC) has been signed by Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed.





The MoU on cooperation in the field of fisheries and pelagic fishing was signed by Bangladesh Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and Minister of Economic Development of the Maldives Fayyaz Ismail.





While the MoU on cultural exchange program (CEP) for 2022-2025 was signed by State Minister for Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh KM Khalid and the Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.





Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrived here on Wednesday morning to attend the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country’s independence.





His wife, First Lady Madam Fazna Ahmed, is accompanying him.

Leave Your Comments