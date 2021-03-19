Petrobangla celebrated the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Wednesday. -AA



Petrobangla celebrated the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner on Wednesday. To mark the day a wreath was placed by Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla), at the premises of Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) in city's Agargaon area. Directors along with officers and staff were present on the occasion, among others.

