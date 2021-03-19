Tributes to the birth of a nation, honors to war heroes



In 1971, the Pakistani military junta wanted to prevent Bengalis of the then East Pakistan from pursuing their just demands by using brute force. After the Pakistani army unleashed a genocide on unarmed civilians on March 25, citizens of East Pakistan revolted. Following a nine-month-long war that resulted in deaths of an estimated 3,000,000 people and sufferings of more, East Pakistan emerged as independent Bangladesh.





The ideals of Liberation War thus entail, among other things, resistance to unjust display of power, tyrannical and exploitative rule, sexual violence, religious intolerance, and racial hatred. The freedom fighters and founding leaders of Bangladesh also deeply valued shared identity as Bengalis that bound people of all religions in the country.





This struggle and genocide, often ignored by the global discourse, needs to be revisited for a better world tomorrow. Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of its independence on 26th March, that was preceded by the 100 years of birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding father of Bangladesh, who was brutally assassinated by anti-Liberation forces backed by their international partners, four years after the independence.





As Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence it is only appropriate to recount the horrors of 1971 perpetuated on the hapless population of East Pakistan by the Pakistan Army and pay tributes to the heroes of the liberation struggle led by Bangabandhu. As a tribute to the valiant heroes, a book has been published by Har-Anand (India's leading publishing house).





The book is a tribute to the birth of the new nation and the freedom struggle of the common people of erstwhile East Pakistan. This publication hopes to honor the fallen heroes which will inspire generations to come and serve as a ready reference to the events of 1971, a watershed year in the history of mankind.





The book features one important event almost on each day of 1971 capturing the freedom movement culminating in the creation of Bangladesh. Each event was curated from the news and photographs published in a leading daily between January-December 1971 across the world.





--- Md Rahat Ali

