A migrant teen mom's journey across US border

Mayra, a 17 year old asylum seeking mother from Guatemala, carries her 13 month old son Marvin after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021. -Reuters



Mayra stepped from her hiding place in the dense brush on the banks of the Rio Grande, the river that marks the border between the United States and Mexico, as the sun came up on Wednesday morning. The 17-year-old migrant from Guatemala had her one-year-old son, Marvin, swaddled in a blanket on her back.





They had crossed the river hours earlier in the dark on small rafts with a group of about 70 migrants - mostly Guatemalan and Honduran women with young children and about 25 teenagers traveling alone. Mayra hoped that as a teen mother she would be allowed to stay in the United States. The group is among thousands of migrants who have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks, creating a political and humanitarian challenge for the new Biden administration as it tries to house the arriving migrants in government facilities during the corona virus pandemic.





The number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border this year is on pace to be the highest in 20 years, one of U.S. President Joe Biden's top officials said this week. As of Tuesday, about 9,200 unaccompanied children were in custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the government agency that houses migrant children. Children's clothes, shoes, and plastic water jugs littered the ground of the private ranchland in Penitas, south Texas, where Mayra's group first made landfall after crossing the river, evidence of the migrants who had crossed in the days and weeks before them. Now, the teens and parents set out on the final leg of their journey: walking to the U.S. border wall to wait for U.S. border patrol agents to take them into custody.





Mayra made her way down the dirt road in between cotton fields on the way to the tall, imposing rusted metal slats that make up the wall. Marvin grasped at her, exhausted and crying.





Leave Your Comments