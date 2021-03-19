BCG detains smuggler with 6 geckoes



Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) Station Patharghata under the South Zone of BCG has detained a smuggler with 6 geckoes, lizard like creatures locally known as 'Takshak', with conducting a drive at Manikkhali area of Patharghata upazila in Barguna. Acting on a trip off, a drive led by Patharghata Station Commander Lieutenant Fahim Shahriar was conducted. During the drive, they arrested a smuggler with 6 geckoes. The arrestee was identified as Riaz Akon, son of Ismail Akon, resident of Manikkhali village under Patharghata upazila of the district. Later, the seized geckoes were released in Haringhata forest in presence of Forest officer. The arrestee was fined Tk 20,000 by a mobile court led by Patharghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer.







--- AA Correspondent, Barguna

