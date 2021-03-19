Bangabandhu's birth centenary observed in Ashuganj



The 101st birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Children's Day was observed in Ashuganj. It was organized by the initiative of upazila administration on Wednesday.





On this occasion, upazila administration paid homage by placing a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu at Muktijoddha Sangsad Complex. Various government and non-government organizations including police administration also paid tribute by placing wreath at Bangabandhu's mural. A cake of 110 pounds was cut to celebrate the day.





To celebrate the day, a procession was brought out and ended at the upazila premises. Later, a discussion meeting titled 'Life and Work of Bangabandhu' was held at upazila parishad auditorium. Upazila Chairman Md Hanif Munshi attended the meeting as the chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arvind Biswas was in the chair. Women Vice-Chairman Lima Sultana, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Firoza Parveen, Ashuganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Jabed Mahmud, Ashuganj Press Club President Mohammad Mozammel Haque and Upazila Primary Teachers Association General Secretary Rubi Jahan were present as special guests. Among others, social dignitaries and local leaders from political and social organizations were present on the occasion. In the meeting, speakers said, "Bangabandhu is not just a name but an institution, an entity and a history." They also said, "Bangabandhu will be the source of inspiration for all Bengalis and the people of Bangladesh. He has enlightened the world by being a beacon of liberation for oppressed people. We all must work so that our future generation is brought up by Bangabandhu's principles, ideals and the spirit of the liberation war.





--- Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj

