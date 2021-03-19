MP Manu accorded in Kalmakanda



Netrokona-1 constituency Member of Parliament Manu Majumder was accorded a heartiest and warm welcome.







The reception program was organized by Bangladesh Teachers Association's Kalmakanda upazila unit at zila parishad auditorium on Thursday.







Conducted by Md Babul Hossain, Secretary of BTA Kalmakanda upazila unit, the program was presided over by BTA Kalmakanda upazila unit President Nabin Chandra Talukder.





Woman leader and the wife of Member of Parliament (MP) Manu Majumder, Camelia Majumder, Upazila Awami League President Chandan Biswas, Secretary Anwar Hossain, Kalmakanda Government College Principal Sukumar Banik and Kalmakanda Press Club President Razzak Ahmed Raj addressed the program. Among others, social elites and political leaders were also present in the program.







--- Md Fakhrul Alam Khasru, Kalmakanda

