Janata Bank celebrates Bangabandhu's 101st birth anniversary in Natore

Janata Bank Natore area office celebrated the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Wednesday. -AA



Area office of Janata Bank in Natore celebrated the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through paying tributes, holding rallies and prayers.





Officers and staff led by DGM of Janata Bank Abdur Razzak laid a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Natore DC Office premises on Wednesday morning.





Among others, the bank's assistant general manager Maqbool Hossain, Singra Branch Manager Abdul Halim, Natore Chief Branch Manager Sujit Kumar Biswas, Bangabandhu Parishad Natore Area Secretary Abdul Hannan, CBA President Zulfiqar Ali Ahsan, Secretary AKM Asadul Islam and other officials and employees of the bank were present on the occasion.





--- Naimur Rahman, Natore

