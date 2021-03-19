BSCIC fair begins in Pirojpur



A five-day long 'BSCIC Industrial Fair' has started in Pirojpur marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) organized the fair at the premises of Pirojpur Government Boys High School on Thursday morning. Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain inaugurated the fair as the chief guest by cutting ribbon. Pirojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Hayatul Islam Khan, District Awami League General Secretary Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader, BSCIC Deputy Manager Milton Chandra Bairagi addressed the fair as special guests. Among others, leaders of chamber of commerce with local politicians and college students were also present on the occasion.





The fair will remain open for all from 9am to 8pm every day till March 22. Some 50 entrepreneurs took part in the fair with small and cottage goods made by trained women through taking BSCIC loan. The stalls have been decorated with their own products.



However, even though it is open to all, DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain urged all to abide by health rules imposed to prevent outbreak of coronavirus.







--- Hasan Mamun, Pirojpur

