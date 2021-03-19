Rupali Bank distributes loans to flower farmers in Jashore

Rupali Bank General Manager (GM) Mojibar Rahman along with DGM Jebu Sultana, Jashore Regional Office Deputy General Manager (DGM) Iman Ali distributes loan cheques among the farmers of Gadkhali in Jashore. -AA



The Rupali Bank Limited (RBL) on Thursday disbursed loans around Taka 50 lakh among the farmers in Jashore including flower cultivators who were hit hard from the COVID-19 pandemic in celebration of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







A loan of Tk 50 lakh was distributed among 60 flower farmers, including 30 people affected by corona pandemic at a program organized by the SM Road Branch, Navaran Branch and Baghachra Branch of the RBL at Panisara under Gadkhali of Jashore district, which is a hub for flower cultivation.





Chaired by deputy general manager of Rupali Bank M Iman Ali, the function was addressed, among others, by general manager of the agriculture, rural loan and microcredit department M Mozibur Rahman, deputy general manager Zebu Sultana and SMR Road branch manager M Shahidul Islam.







Speaking on the occasion, Mozibur Raman said that the Rupali Bank has stood beside the COVID-19 affected farmers across the country.





"We've been providing loans to farmers on soft terms alongside giving them various suggestions so that the agricultural production is not hindered," he added.

