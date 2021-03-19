Henry Darrow passes away at 87



Actor Henry Darrow, widely known for his work on 'The High Chaparral,' has died. He was 87 when he breathed his last. According to report, the news of the actor's passing was shared on Facebook by his publicist, who confirmed that Darrow died on Sunday. "I just learned that my long line publicity client, Henry Darrow, has passed away at age 87. Rest in peace my friend," he wrote. The publicist, Michael B. Druxman, added, "You will be missed." However, no cause of death was provided. Accordingly, Darrow appeared in all 97 episodes of 'The High Chaparral' from 1967-1971. He played Manolito Montoya in the Western drama. As per report, the actor also made a notable appearance in the daytime drama 'Santa Barbara,' for which, he earned a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for his work as the character Rafael Castillo. In 2012, he appeared in his most recent role in 'Soda Springs' and in the years before that, he worked on numerous high-profile television shows like 'One Tree Hill,' 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Zorro.' On the film side, he was known for appearing in 'The Hitcher' in 1986 and 'Maverick' in 1994.' The actor also received a tribute on social media from the Screen Actors Guild. "We honour the career and achievements of Henry Darrow, the pride of Puerto Rico and SAG board member from 1970-73. Our condolences go out to his family," the organisation said. The actor co-founded the Screen Actors Guild Ethnic Minority Committee in 1972 with actors Ricardo Montalban, Carmen Zapata, and Edith Diaz, according to magazine.

Leave Your Comments