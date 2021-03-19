Kiara Advani giving hint dating Sidharth Malhotra



Kiara Advani, who is quite active on social media, is often spotted with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. Though the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but their fancy holidays and dinner dates in the city have added extra fuel to the rumours.





Recently, Kiara graced the cover of Filmfare magazine and during the interview, she spilled the beans on her dating game. The actress was asked about the last time she went on a date. To this, she replied, "Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it's been only two months for this year, so you do the math." Well, did Kiara just confirm her relationship with Sidharth? The duo was seen holidaying together in the Maldives and Kiara also met Sid's parents recently.





Kiara was also asked about how she would react if her boyfriend cheats on her, she said, "Then I will block him and never look back. No forgetting. I don't go back. That's a complete no-no in a relationship."





On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' with Aditya Seal. She will be next seen in 'Shershaah' with Sidharth. The film is slated to release on July 2. She also has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

