Ashish seeks speedy justice against Kangana



Writer Ashish Kaul, who has filed an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut for copyright infringement, has now written a letter to Khar police station to take an update on the same. In his letter, Ashish, through his lawyer, mentioned that he has no information on the progress of the case including whether the notice has been served to the accused.





He wrote the letter to the senior inspector of Khar police station to seek speedy justice and timely follow-up on the case. Earlier, Ashish claimed that he has the sole copyright of the biography on 'Didda: The Warrior Queen' and alleged that Kangana has stolen his story. He said he was surprised to hear the announcement from Kangana about the film. He even sent a notice to Kangana and producer Kamal Jain, however, did not receive any response for the same and therefore had to approach the court which directed the police to lodge a case.





Speaking about the case, Kaul had said, "Today, I embark upon a new journey of my life - a journey against white-collar crime, against blatant and brazen infringement of my intellectual property and for justice. After trying my best to run across various police stations, I have placed before the Hon'ble Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra, my application Under Section 156(3) of CrPC, 1973 seeking direction to the Mumbai Police to register FIR against the accused persons/entity namely Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Mr. Kamal Kumar Jain, Ms. Rangoli Chandel and Manikarnika Films Private Limited for infringement of the copyright which amounts to criminal breach of trust, cheating, cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to the person whose interest offender is bound to protect as well as cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishable under Section 406, 415, 418, 34, 120 B And 420 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 51, 63, 63A and other provision of The Copyright Act, 1957 AND Section 65 of the Information Technology Act, 2000."





He further added, "After a tumultuous fortnight of coming to terms that people in power, people with might and money can steamroll the rights of content creators by misrepresenting and manipulating the letter and spirit of the law. This act involves taking a common citizen for granted who will not be easily entertained or helped by the police, added to it the reputation of the alleged popular public figure against whom a common citizen is seeking help from the police! Alas, their perception is nothing but the truth given the number of times this perception has been strengthened by the unhelpful attitude of law enforcement in such cases and I mean such typical cases where a commoner decides to raise his voice against the arm twisting, morale breaking and destructive deeds pursued by a public figure."

