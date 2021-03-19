Chayanika directs drama serial Sir-er Meye



Popular director of the small screen Chayanika Chowdhury has made a drama series titled Sir-er Meye recently. Mizanur Rahman Belal has written the screenplay for the series. Abul Hayat played the role of Sir while Manoj Pramanik played the role of a student. Mousumi Mou plays a pivotal character in the series.





While talking about making the drama series its director Chayanika Chowdhury said, "This is a new type of story and not many have worked on this kind of stories. I will not say more than that, I will just say, the audience will see a different genre of drama after many years. The drama series will soon be aired on a private TV channel."





Storywriter Mizanur Rahman Belal told this correspondent about the story of the drama serial by this way, "A young man called Nirob comes out of his car. He is wearing sunglasses and a beggar asks him for money. He hands him Tk 100, As soon as he notices the man, he becomes speechless and removes his sunglasses. This man is none other than his college teacher Sir Rahmat Ullah. Nirob is speechless after seeing his teacher who has made so many top notch students who get to work at top positions. Nirob decides to unveil the real mystery behind the downfall of his precious teacher. Will Nirob be able to fulfil his duty as a student? The viewers will get to find out the truth as they see the series Sir-er Meye."

