The female gaze help change the narrative in films



She enjoys watching ' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' as much as she loves an offbeat film like ' Paheli'. She has no qualms doing a smaller role in big, mainstream movies and takes absolute pride in playing the lead in smaller, independent films too. Having proved her mettle in films like ' Margarita with A Straw', 'Article 15' and 'Jolly LLB 2', among others, Sayani Gupta has managed to pave a path of her own. In a freewheeling chat with us, Sayani speaks about her work, the importance of the 'female gaze' in films, her time at FTII in Pune, and more.





Sayani has feature films, short films, and web series to her credit and she says that working with women directors, writers, and actors is inspiring. "I think the narratives of our shows and films need to change. Aren't we tired of seeing unrealistic heroes on the screen? Incidentally, I read a quote that said, 'You don't see as many fantastic men in real life as you see onscreen and you never see as many fantastic women onscreen as you see in real life.' And that was so true. The constant hetero normative narrative that has been fed to us through popular cinema, where the unimaginable glorious hero comes to save everyone, is problematic. The women are given the side dish. They are constantly playing the subversions or a subdivision of a narrative which, again, is extremely problematic. So, we as women, must do stuff for ourselves and I think the female gaze in helping change the narrative," asserts the actress. Sayani urges that it is time to change the way female characters are portrayed.





For Sayani, it's not the length of the role that matters, but the gravitas that it brings to the table. She says, "I do independent films where I play the protagonist, and, at the same time, play relatively smaller parts in big films, both with equal zest. However, I do hope to get big parts in big films. As long as you have enough to do and you're good at it, you must make something out of it. When I say this, I don't mean you hog the limelight, but do a commendable job and make your presence felt."

