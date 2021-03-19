BCB announces Emerging Women's squad for South Africa series



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the Emerging Women's squad on Thursday for a five-match one-day series against visiting South Africa Women's Emerging squad. Wicket-keeper batter Nigar Sultan Joty will lead the side, in which 22 players were included. The players, who were called up in the squad, were the part of three teams that took part in the maiden cricket event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games.





The South African team will arrive in Bangladesh on March 28 and immediate after their arrival they will undergo their first corona test. Thereafter, they will travel to Sylhet and stay quarantine for two days at Rose View hotel. On day three, they will have their second Covid-19 test after which they will have three-day practice session before taking on Bangladesh for first game on April 4.





The will play the rest of the four matches on April 6, 8, 11 and 13. Before the fifth game, they will undergo their third Covid-19 test. All of the matches will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The South African Women's will leave Bangladesh on April 14. Bangladesh Emerging Women's squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain & wicket keeper), Rubaiya Haider Jhilik, Fariha Islam Trisna, Nuzhat Tasnia Tumpa (wk), Rabeya, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondol, Shobnam Mostary, Mst. Sharmin Sultana, Mst. Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Fargana Haque Pinki, Suraya Azmim, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Shamima Sultana (wk), Kadiza- Tul-Kubra, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akhter, Panna Ghosh.

