Tamim set to miss NZ T20Is for personal reasons

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal speaks to media. -BCB



Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal confirmed that he will be unavailable in the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand due to personal reasons.





He revealed this information in a virtual press conference on Thursday in Dunedin. He said, "I wish the team good luck for the T20 series, but unfortunately, I won't be available for it due to personal reasons." "I had informed the head coach and chief selector that I won't be available for the T20I series before coming to New Zealand," he added. However, he will be available for the three-match ODI series. The New Zealand series will kick off on March 20 with an ODI at the University Oval, Dunedin. The remaining two ODIs will be played on March 23 and 26 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch and Basin Reserve, Wellington respectively. The T20Is will be played on March 28, 30 and April 1 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, Basin Reserve, Wellington and Eden Park, Auckland respectively. Bangladesh is yet to win any international game in New Zealand. But the team is determined to end the losing streak this time around.

