Domingo confident Bangladesh can beat New Zealand

Bangladesh's head coach Russell Domnigo seen during practice session at University Oval, Dunedin on Thursday. -Twitter



Bangladesh's head coach Russell Domnigo believes that Bangladesh are capable enough to beat the hosts New Zealand for the first time.





The series will commence with the ODI on March 20 at Dunedin. The other ODIs will be played on March 23 and 26 at Christchurch and Wellington respectively.





"It is a great opportunity for us to do something that no Bangladeshi side has done before. We are all excited by it," Domingo said on Thursday. "It is my first tour to New Zealand with Bangladesh. I have been here previously with South Africa. I know it's a tough place to tour, but it is a great opportunity for some of these younger players."





Bangladesh played a total of 35 ODIs against New Zealand and won 10 of them, but none in the soil of New Zealand where they have played 13 games ahead of this series. Domingo believes the series against New Zealand may help the Tigers gain some confidence ahead of the World Cup 2023 in India.





"There's a World Cup three years away and New Zealand is one of the top sides in the world. If you want to be serious contenders for an event like that in India, you have to put in big performances in a series like this," the Bangladesh coach added.





Bangladesh never won a game in New Zealand. This series came as a good chance for them to end this drought. The hosts will miss the service of the regular captain Kane Williamson the first match, and at the same time, they won't have the service of Ross Taylor. Both of them are suffering from different injuries.





"It is a bit of a boost for us, not having them there in the first game in particular. But we know that new players are always keen to establish themselves, so they will be highly motivated to do well. I have been following a bit of domestic cricket in New Zealand for a while. They obviously have a lot of depth so it's hard to replace that type of quality and number of games those guys have played. They have got such good depth at the moment," Domingo added.





Williamson played 11 ODIs against Bangladesh and scored 422 runs at an average of 52.75 with a century, and Taylor faced Bangladesh in 24 matches and amassed 1003 runs at an average of 59.00 with two centuries. Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal on Thursday skipped the T20 series for personal reason while Mosaddek Hossain, the middle-order batsman, has also been suffering from a grade one tear on his thigh, is also uncertain for the ODI series.

