Erfan Selim gets bail



The High Court has granted bail to suspended Dhaka South City Corporation ward-30 councilor Erfan Selim in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer at Dhanmondi in the capital in October last year.





A division virtual bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Badruzzaman passed the order on Thursday.







Lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raja pleaded for Erfan Selim's bail, while Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah was the state counsel at the hearing. Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raja said, "Because of today's order, there is no legal bar in releasing Erfan Selim from the jail." On January 27, the High Court issued the rule, asking authorities concerned to explain in two weeks as to why it shall not grant bail to Erfan Selim in the case. Erfan Selim, son of lawmaker Haji Mohammad Selim and his men allegedly assaulted Lieutenant Wasif Ahmad Khan in the capital's Kalabagan signal area on October 25, 2020 after his motorcycle collided with a car owned by the lawmaker.



On that day, a video of Lieutenant Wasif Ahmad Khan demanding justice in public went viral on social media after he was assaulted by Erfan and his accomplices.







The following day, Lieutenant Wasif Ahmad Khan filed the case against Erfan, his bodyguard Md Zahid, protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu, driver Mizanur Rahman and 2/3 unidentified persons. On the same day, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) raided the house of Erfan's father Haji Mohammad Selim at Bara Katra in old part of Dhaka. At that time, a mobile court of Rab sentenced Erfan Selim to one year imprisonment for possession of drugs. His bodyguard Md Zahid was sentenced to six months for carrying a walkie-talkie.





The government also suspended Erfan Selim as a ward councilor under Dhaka South City Corporation after his arrest.





Later, separate courts in Dhaka exempted Erfan Selim from drug and arms cases filed with Chawkbazar police station.





Rab filed the two cases under the narcotics control and arms acts on October 27 following its raid at Haji Selim's residence.







It is mentionable, on March 9, the High Court upheld a trial court verdict that sentenced Erfan Selim's father Haji Mohammad Selim to 10 years' imprisonment and fined him Tk 10 lakh in a corruption case.





The High Court, however, acquitted Haji Selim of the charge of concealing information on his wealth in which he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment.





