'Digital summons to reduce sufferings of justice-seekers'



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said the sufferings of justice-seekers will go down with the launching of digital summons as witnesses of criminal cases would receive short message service (SMS) on their mobile phones as reminder of the hearing dates.





He said this on Thursday while launching the programme to inform the witnesses about the hearing dates through SMS, apart from the existing process of issuing summons, at the secretariat. The minister said, "This would certainly save time and money of the witnesses and the state as well, apart from lessening the sufferings of the justice-seekers. It would also ensure transparency and accountability in the judiciary." The system was launched today at Comilla and Narsinghdi under pilot programme.

Leave Your Comments