Matua Temple dressing for PM Modi



The Matua temple at Orakandi in Kashianiupazila of Gopalganj is being vibrating with activities as its is being dressed up to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrives in Dhaka on 26 March on a two-day visit.





The visit also suddenly pushed different development aworks of the area, which was welcomed by the local residents who are eagerly waiting to roll out the red carpet for such an honoured guest. They never had the luck of having hosting such a guest.





Reply to a question by The Asian Age about the works underway, Housing and Public Works Ministry Secretary ShahidUllah Khandaker said because of Indian Prime Minister's visit to Orakandi, PWD is working constructing a guest room. He also added that PWD is putting up a samiana with stage and interior decoration along with incidental management for a meeting with Matua devotees. Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the meeting. Besides, Matua temple area, so far 7kilo miles is being circled with bamboo fencing for security reasons, the housing secretary said.





The officials of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh have already visited Orakandi to lay the groundwork for Modi's visit, said Matuacharya Padmanabha Thakur, head of Bangladesh MatuaMoha Mission. Earlier, "A huge Matua conference was held in Thakur Nagar in West Bengal in 2018, where NarendraModi was the chief guest. While speaking at the conference, I invited him to visit Orakandi, the main shrine of Matuas. He accepted the invitation," Padmanabha said.





One of the members from Harichand Thakur family Subrata Thakur said we feel honoured for Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi and our Prime Minioster Sheikh Hasina are visiting Orakandi. On the occasion our government is doing everything for Matua temple.





The Matua votes could be a deciding factor in the West Bengal election, according to him. "I don't mind saying that the Matua community may show positive feelings for Modi if he visits and offers prayers in SreedhamOrakandi," he said.









--- P R Biswas in Orakandi village, Gopalganj





