Nine-month celebrations in London



A nine-month celebration of Bangladeshi history, arts and culture has begun in London to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. The celebrations lasting 265 days, the same length as the 1971 war of independence, are being coordinated by Tower Hamlets Council, the organisers said in a statement. The council is working with Bangladeshi artists, the National Portrait Gallery, the Council's Local History Library & Archives, and residents for the celebrations.





John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, said, "Here in Tower Hamlets, our community is strong. Diversity is one of our greatest strengths and we are proud of the role that the Bangladeshi community plays in making our borough such a vibrant and exciting place. We can look forward to celebrating the best of Bangladeshi culture throughout 2021."





The nine-month celebrations include the 'Bangladesh 50 Years' project led by the National Portrait Gallery as part of its Citizen UK programme, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Art Fund and Canary Wharf Group, reoirts bdnews24.com.





Working with the Tower Hamlets Local History Library & Archives, the project includes a new, large-scale public art commission to be installed at Idea Store Whitechapel, devised by artist Ruhul Abdin with local residents.





The other programmes include a series of free online events exploring the local connections and impacts of 1971 on the Tower Hamlets community; and an online exhibition documenting the year-long project exploring this fascinating history.





An exhibition titled 'Liberation through a Lens' is also being held. It tells the story of the struggle for independence using 10 iconic images covering the period 1970-71.





Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh high commissioner in London, said: "The golden jubilee of Bangladesh is a significant milestone for our nation. It also marks the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.





"The Bangladesh High Commission takes enormous pride in the contributions made by the expatriate Bangladeshi community during our independence and their warm welcome to Bangladesh's Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the historic Borough of Tower Hamlets. I thank the Honourable Mayor of Tower Hamlets and the Bangladesh Community for making the High Commission a part of these monumental celebrations."







Leave Your Comments