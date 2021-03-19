Asian Age reports strike



The High Court on Thursday cautioned the officials concerned of the central Bangladesh Bank over the distortion of history about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a book titled "Bangladesh Bank-er Itihash" (History of Bangladesh Bank) terming it is an unforgivable offence by the central bank officials.





The court also said Bangladesh Bank must be careful so that such mistake and distortion don't take place in future. An HC bench comprising of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali made the warning while delivering verdict on a writ petition filed by Dr Kazi Ertaza Hasan in 2018 challenging the distortion of history in the book.





The bench also dismissed the writ petition as the central bank officials have earlier apologized to the court for the distortion of history and have damaged all books which had contained the distortion. On February 19, 2019, the High Court passed an order to confiscate all copies of the book titled "Bangladesh Bank-er Itihas" from the market as some of its contents contain distorted history and summoned Shuvangkar Saha, editor of the book and executive director of Bangladesh Bank, to explain the reason of not publishing the photograph of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the book appearing before the court. Subsequently, he appeared before the High Court and gave the explanation.





Earlier, Dr Kazi Ertaza Hasan, chairperson of Bangladesh Human Rights Development Commission, filed a writ petition challenging some of the contents of the book published by the central bank in 2017.





The petition argued that publishing pictures of then Pakistan's president Ayub Khan and East Pakistan's provincial governor Abdul Monem Khan in the book demeaned Bangladesh's independence and the Liberation War.





A report titled "Tough measures demanded against Bangabandhu's defamers" appeared in the Daily Asian Age on 27 September 2018. Several more reports were published in the daily over the issue.







This report has jolted the entire country. Phone calls from a great deal of readers and scholars came to the newspaper's office following the report all of whom condemned Bangladesh Bank for publishing this book without Bangabandhu's photographs and without adequate references to the father of the nation.





The Asian Age then spoke to the members of the advisory council of the book for their opinions on this issue. Most of the advisers whose names have been used in the book have told that nobody from Bangladesh Bank consulted them neither took their consent before naming them in the advisory council. So, their names were used illegally.







Even the content of the book was not shown to the advisers before it was published ten months ago. Most of the advisers have said that it should be investigated without delay how the book managed to get published with such a big mishap.





"Bangladesh Banker Itihash" or "Bangladesh Bank's History" came out of press in December 2017 and it was unveiled on 25th March 2018. Blazing questions have come up how the absence of Bangabandhu's photographs could not be traced by the publisher of the book and the central bank's Governor for long ten months after its publication.







