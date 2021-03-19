Troublemakers won't be spared: Rab DG

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun speaks at a press conference in Noagaon village under Shalla upazila in Sunamganj on Thursday. -AA



Those who are involved in the attacks on Hindus in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj district won't be spared, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, the director general of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) said.





He came up with the warning while talking at a press conference in Noagaon village under the upazila on Thursday.





The Rab DG said, "The incident in Shalla is condemnable. Such incidents can never be tolerated. The perpetrators who are involved in the attacks on Hindu houses will be brought under the ambit of law."





"When the country is advancing forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a vested quarter is trying to blacken the image of country by destroying communal harmony," he further said.





Bangladesh is a secular country and everyone enjoys equal rights here, Abdullah Al Mamun said, who added that if one attacks people belonging to minority communities, it won't be tolerated.





The Rab chief visited the houses of affected people and assured all-out cooperation.





Besides, Rab members have stood beside the victims by providing essential items.





Rab-9 Commanding Officer Abu Musa Md Shariful Islam said, "The situation is now stable. A temporary camp has been set up for averting further violence. Rab personnel are counseling the affected villagers."





To mention, followers of the radical Islamist outfit Hefazat-e-Islam attacked, vandalized and looted houses and temples of Hindus in Noagaon village under Shalla upazila of Sunamganj district on Wednesday morning over a Facebook status by a Hindu youth criticizing Hefazat leader Maulana Mamunul Haque.





Hefazat Ameer Junayed Babunagari and Maulana Mamunul Haque joined a religious gathering in the district on Monday.





--- Abdul Halim Shagor in Sunamganj





