Amar Ekushey book fair opens



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the month-long Amar Ekushey Boimela (book fair) on the Bangla Academy premises in the capital on Thursday.





She joined the program virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban and called upon all to develop the habit of book reading and encourage the next generation about reading as people can know culture, history and many more through literature.





The premier requested the Bangla Academy to continue literature translation to keep the opportunity to know the other countries through book reading.





The Prime Minister unveiled the book "New China-1952", the English version of "Amar Dekha Naya Chin" written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In addition, she distributed the prizes among the recipients of Bangla Academy Literary Award-2020. On behalf of the Prime Minister, state minister for cultural affairs handed over the award. Ten poets and writers were adorned with the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020.





They are poet Muhammad Samad (poetry), Imtiaj Shamim (literary fiction), Begum Akhtar Kamal (essay/research), Suresh Ranjan Basak (translation), Rabiul Alam (drama), Anjir Liton (children's literature), Sahida Begum (research on Liberation War), Aparesh Bandhopaddhaya (science fiction), Ferdausi Mojumdar (autobiography) and Muhammad Habibullah Pathan (folklore). The 'Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence' is the main theme of Amar Ekushey Boimela-2021.





The visitors have to strictly maintain the health guidelines for entering the fair premises and there are arrangements for temperature test, hand washing and sanitizing in the fair ground.





For the first time, there is an entry-point and parking arrangement beside Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) along with other three entry points at the Suhrawardy Udyan.





Besides, emergency shelter centers have been set up on the Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan premises adjacent to the entry points considering the possible rain and storm during the 28-day long fair.





The book fair will remain open for all from 3 pm to 9 pm on working days while 8:30 am to 9 pm on public holidays with a one-hour break for lunch and prayers.





Usually the month-long book fair takes place in February commemorating the 1952 Language Movement. But this year, it has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.





Bangla Academy President Professor Shamsuzzaman Khan presided over the inaugural function while Director General Habibullah Sirajee gave the welcome speech.





State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid, MP, spoke on the occasion as special guest. Cultural Affairs Secretary M Badrul Arefin and President of Academic and Creative Publishers' Association of Bangladesh Farid Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.





