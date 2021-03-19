Bad governance and people's starvation go together





About six years ago, when the foundation ofthe highly publicized game changer, the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) was laid, the people of Pakistan were sold a dream that the project would put them in the company of world's prosperous people. But six year thence, poor and middle class people are finding it more and more difficult to runtheir kitchens. Some poor people can't buy food if they send their children to schools.





The high inflation rate (8.7 per cent inFebruary) in both urban and rural areas has hit food prices. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), food inflation increased at 10.3 per cent whileit rose to more than 9 per cent in rural areas where the food is produced.





Items that are part of kitchen like wheat flour, sugar, spices, cooking oil and fuel recorded double digit inflation. Constant rise in electricity tariffs has further worsened the inflation situation.





This year, electricity became 43 per cent costlier than it was last year. Power outages are verycommon despite China founded construction of new power plants. The Imran Khan government claims thecountry was producing more electricity than is needed. Pakistan is producing excessive electricity. But, ironically a World Bank report said more than two years ago that about five crore people in Pakistan have no electricity. China is exploiting Pakistan's coal deposits for producing electricity mainly for the sake of the CPEC unmindful of climate change coals. China's help to Pakistan in renewable energy is nominal though Prime Ministertalks of producing 60 per cent electricity from renewable sources by 2023.







In the meantime, Pakistan has to repay the loans taken to build the coal based plants and is contract- bound to buy the over produced power made by Chinese companies. The consumer has to bear the burnt by paying more and more for electricity. In the past two and half years, Pakistan economy has suffered immensely because of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's inexperience, say the opposition parties. Pakistan's former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who lives inLondon in virtual self exile, told The News ofPakistan (March 2) in a telephonic interview that thepresent government cannot tackle economic issues and therefore the common man has to pay more for food and fuel. The common man is today paying Rs. 300 billion extra for sugar, Rs. 900 billion extra for wheat and Rs. 1000 billion extra for electricity.





He said in the last two fiscal years, Pakistan has lost over $75 billion because of shrinking size ofGDP and massive devaluation. The GDP shrank by $51 billion and the devaluation resulted in the rise ofthe total debt to the tune of $25 billion without increasing exports.





Similarly, Pakistan's hesitation to fully comply with the conditions of Financial Action TaskForce (FATF) has cost the country $38 billionbetween 2008 and 2019. Pakistan was first grey listed in 2008. The following year (2009), it was de listed. In June 2018, it was grey listed again. Thefollowing year (2019), Pakistan suffered the maximum loss of $10.3 billion. A paper "Bearing the cost of global politics- the impact of FATF grey listing on Pakistan's economy", written by Dr. Naafey Sardar and quoted by the Express Tribune,says this. The paper says that a large portion of $38billion losses can be attributed to reduction in the household and government consumptionexpenditure.







Simple people of Pakistan don't muchunderstand CPEC's connections with their foodproblem or what the former Finance Minister IshaqDar has to say about the incompetence of the Imran government or the impact on Pak economy of itsgrey listing by the FATF. They understand only onething: the IMF loan has done the enforced food disappearance. It has become near impossible for a single bread earner to feed at least six member family. A bag of 20 kg flour is sold at Rs. 366. At the same time, prices of sugar, cooking oil, spices, vegetables, electricity and petrol are going beyond his reach. To top it all, what he buys at inflated prices is not free from adulteration. Covid 19 has made the situation worse. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics says 40 per cent of Pakistan householdslive in moderate to severe food insecurity in theaftermath of Covid-19. But much before covid-19came; Pakistan's economy had started causing worry to its people.





Governance and rule of law sectors are the tenets of a good thriving nation. The lack of these two is just a means of disturbance in a nation's journey. Pakistan, unfortunately, is experiencing a crisis of bad governance at the federal and provincial levels and the goal of good governance has remained a distant dream in Pakistan.





If we trace the history of the country exactly from its independence till date without any bias, we come to know that the nation suffered immensely due to bad governance. Many hindrances and obstacles have come in the way of running the country with good governance.





The three branches of government in Pakistan, Parliament, Judiciary, and Bureaucracy have all contributed in one form or another to the ever-existing miss governance and the masses have paid the ultimate price of it. People were deprived of their basic life requirements and economic imbalance due to lack of governance and rule of law have created an enormous division in society. The main cause of this can be traced to the role of Parliament in all these years. The National Assembly and Senate never had the proper representation of the people of the county and from independence, until now it consists of dynastic families, feudal lords, industrialists, and business tycoons.





Many of whom have been named in big corruption scams and in case of their disqualification they use their power to induct their family members into the system. Consequently, the parliaments remain weakened and public institutions remain in the grasp of corrupt individuals.





The actual issues pertaining to the masses are rarely discussed in the parliament. Poverty, social restlessness, corruption, etc penetrated society. Masses are deprived of basic necessities like food, shelter, health care and education, etc. Rates of social crime as robbery, murder, and street crime have gone very high.





Good governance is a way of measuring how public institutions and government bodies conduct public affairs and manage public resources in a preferred way considering their basic human rights. Due to the bad performance of the three branches of the state, people have suffered immensely but the biggest pain it caused was there was no sustainable economic development.





As far as the role of the judiciary is concerned, there are more than 2 million cases pending in different counts since long. Cases keep pending for different reasons for the years. The role of bureaucracy is hidden to none.





In the speech to the bureaucracy, Quaid-e-Azam clearly stated that bureaucracy is the agents of the status quo and they are meant to serve the nation and citizens. But, it has become part of the ruling class.





The recent crisis of sugar and wheat is enough to explain the story of bad governance. Feudal lords used their lands to strengthen their politics instead of taking interest in enhancing the efficiency of growing crops. As a result, despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan was bound to import wheat and sugar.





The country has a very high level of efficiency and capabilities to enhance exports reasonably. Despite the best weather conditions in the country, availability of natural resources, the existence of big youth, the readiness of the citizens to work, an abundance of raw material, and high level of mental and physical efficiencies of countrymen, the country suffered the most from bad governance.





The writer is a researcher and a strategic analyst.



