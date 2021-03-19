Australian think-tank exposes Chinese Communist Party's campaign to discredit BBC





Australian Strategic Policy Institute, an Australian think tank, has found that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ran an international campaign during the first two months of the year using western social media networks. The main cause of these coordinated attacks is because of high profile BBC reports investigating and exposing systematic rape in Xianjing's forced labour camps.







The report describes a coordinated effort by CCP's propaganda apparatus to discredit the BBC, distract international attention and recapture control of the narrative. All of this was aimed to control the flow of information outside China's borders.







Researchers tracked posts on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, platforms that are banned in mainland China, that were put up by state media accounts, diplomatic accounts, and Pro China influencers. These posts were then amplified by troll networks.







The report described three main approaches that were used repeatedly to undermine critical reporting from the BBC. The posts always claimed that the BBC was biased and spreads disinformation, alleged that domestic audiences in UK don't trust its reporting, and said that its coverage of China is motivated by foreigners and spy agencies.







The BBC was hence accused of using editing tricks and twisted facts in its story about the human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Bloggers who wrote or posted anti-BBC videos were praised and promoted by official accounts. Even BBC's funding was brought into question.





The report exposed that CCP's propaganda and disinformation apparatus is extremely agile and well coordinated to counter BBC's reports. The posts were aimed to amplify the voice of those who are critical of the BBC in an attempt to deepen and expand existing divisions.







Hence, the CCP's propaganda apparatus exploits pre-existing narratives that it sources from Chinese and western social media websites knowing that those narratives already have a degree of recognition and resonance that will engage audiences.







Though the analysis was aimed to capture a snapshot of these coordinated attacks, researchers found at least 250 mentions of BBC by nearly 50 diplomatic and state media accounts on Twitter.







Although this is nothing new for China, the report found that the intensity of the campaign and number of actors involved is increasing. The CCP is trying to smear and discredit the organizations and individuals involved in the reporting by BBC by promoting niche alternative Western websites that are critical of it.







In all probability, these smaller websites could turn out to be Chinese funded. BBC world news was banned in China during February. The reason given for the same was that it was harming China's national interests. It was also found that many of the accounts that had pushed the conspiracy theory that Covid 19 originated in the USA were the same accounts that pushed the narrative that the BBC is reporting about Uyghurs falsely, hinting at a large deep rooted network. The expanded presence of its diplomats, media and influencers on Western social media platforms extends the party's influencing power, allowing it to reach directly into international political narratives when the CCP's reputation is on the line.







