How little Khoka becomes Prometheus of the Bengali nation





One hundred years ago on March 17, 1920, a child was born and set his mellow foot in the house of his parents Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Sayera Khatun who lived on the ground of serenity and sublime beauty of nature at a small hamlet of Tungipara with picturesque surrounding where river Modhumoti flows with rippling sound. He was the third child in a line of five children of his parents and naturally his parents and elder sisters were all much delighted and overwhelmed with joy at his birth. He was given a beautiful cosmetic name Sheikh Mujibur Rahman perhaps on the sixth day of his birth. His name-giving ceremony was perhaps followed by an improvised feast of rural culinary delight which was presumably attended by the Imam of the nearby mosque and his near and dear members of the family and close-door neighbors. The ceremony was perhaps ended with a Munajat seeking divine blessing and long life for him.







This is how the journey of life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began in this world like billions of others who came and passed away before him although his one was special and unique of its kind. His parents and other elders of his family used to fondly call him khoka. He was growing healthy and cheerful with the pace and rhythm of nature in rural tranquility. His primary education started in a village school. Khoka used to reach the doors of school every day through the arbor of nature of eloquent silence. His mellow foot was gradually getting stronger for romping on earth with equal power and strength well enough to play football in a nearby paddy field or school ground. Wandering like a stubborn boy through creeks & alleys nestled with sweet melodies of singing birds in sultry summer days, he used to look perhaps at the line of trees that stood with greenery abound stretching along river Modhumati and its tributaries & canals flowing by his homestead and remained pensive for a while. At the fall of dusk, he used to perhaps gaze at the astral skies causing relentless thoughts and imaginations brewing from the cascade of his soul. At the passage of time, the taller he was growing; the taller his imaginations reaching to a height, centering on life and fate of the rural population that he himself was a part of.



Khoka turned Sheikh Mujib





Khoka's inborn desire to be of help to poor and marginalized people were gradually getting stronger as he was coming of age and become a tall and supple Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. At the passage of time, as the situation demanded, in one fine morning, he left his abode at Tungipara leaving behind his dear life-partner Begum Fazilutunnesa Mujib, (Renu) other members of family and peoples in his thoughts and imaginations for Calcutta to pursuing studies. With the waves of passing time as the waves of a running river, side by side with pursuing studies, he deeply involved himself with all political movements towards achieving independence of undivided India and securing a separate homeland for Muslims under the leadership of veteran politicians of those tumultuous days in undivided India. Soon he became a young political leader under the tutelage of veteran politician Hussain Shaheed Shuharawardy.





Sheikh Mujibur Rahman or Sheikh Mujib/Sheik Shaheb or his fond name Mojibor by whatever name you may call him, became a leader of towering height over the years and duly anointed with the title of Bangabandhu and eventually became the legendary Prometheus of the Bengali Nation, as the wheels of time rolled on, shaping an Independent Bangladesh. The rest is history.



Bangabandhu --- the Prometheus of the Bengali Nation





Who is Prometheus? He is said to be the benefactor of the human race by gifting fire to them. How is the name of a mortal Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in flesh & blood is synonymous with the immortal mythological god of Pantheon - Prometheus? This question demands a detailed explanation. Appended below is a narrative of how Bangabandhu attained immortality and became Prometheus of the Bengali Nation.







Having lost all the graces and comforts of Paradise, parents of the human race had landed on the earth of dust by the divine order long and a long time ago when the planet Earth, after cooling and condensing from the state of being a fireball out of cosmic cataclysm, was ready to house both animal and plant kingdom in its still mellow surface. The environment and physical features of the Earth being absolutely Greek to them, the first couple of human race wandered breathlessly from North to South and East to West of the different strange terrain of the Earth with no definite direction where to settle in, at the end of the day.







They watched pensively how the sun rises in the East and sets on the Western horizon. They wondered how Moon was growing slowly from its crescents shape and made a full Moon with nature's eye-blinding tricks and jugglery. They were equally bemused and overwhelmed with the wonders of cosmic splendor of how stars twinkle and the galaxies swirl in the immensity of distant skies. Waltzing waves of the roaring seas and the rippling sound of the Running Rivers immensely stirred their thoughts and imaginations to reckon as to how sorcery of nature triggered an unknown force to keep the Earth moving with its all burgeoning fauna and flora profusely sprawling around.







Having endowed with all the gifts of nature no matter how friendly or hostile they were in the terrain, of sprawling vegetation, snow-clad ground or blistering sands of deserts; where the parents of the human race were gradually attuning and adapting themselves into, through enduring evolutionary process. Among lot more innumerable gifts of nature brimming abound, what the parents of the human race were missing was the warmth of the fire that they were denied for being fire was stored in the vault of heavens by the order of gods. That caused persistent misery and plight for the parents of the human race in their living process in the new world of planet Earth.







With Sardonic smiles, gods in the Pantheon of Olympus Mountain mocked over the agony of the human race with missing flambeau of fire in their hands for survival thus pushing them into the brink of being extinct ultimately in the gradual process of struggle for existence.







Prometheus--- son of the Titan Iapetus had observed perpetual human misery, caused from being without the flames of fire, from the distant heavens. He was deeply shocked and perturbed at wanton human misery and out of his deep love for humans, passed fire to humans by stealing fire from the encrypted vault of heaven when gods were fallen asleep in the pantheon with loud snoring. Prometheus's such daring act of defiance enraged gods when they woke up from deep slumber. Gods decided to punish Prometheus for helping the human race by giving fire and chained him in the mountain rock in the Caucasus where a giant eagle fed upon his liver, which was renewed during the night. Prometheus had embraced misery and pains for himself for giving fire to humans for their daily chores and future prosperity thus leading them to become the crown of the creation.



An analogy:







Drawing an analogy with the above episode from the Greek mythology, this is to mention at this point that having lost freedom at the battlefield of Plessey in 1757 due to conspiracy, intrigues, and vile treachery, Bengalis were consigned and relegated to the subject-hood of the British Raj for long 190 years. After the British packed their baggage in 1947 with truncating the subcontinent of India into two states---India and Pakistan, Bengalis thought that their miseries under the British Raj were over. Alas! With the creation of Pakistan based on the flawed Two Nation Theory, Bengalis were only thrown from fry pan to burning fire under the jackboot of the Pakistani ruling class who demeaned and subjugated Bengalis as second-class citizens of the State of Pakistan.







Like the legendary Prometheus, the agony of the Bengali Nation caused from wide disparity, deprivation, and ill-treatment including a grisly attempt to snatch the mother tongue from the Bengali's mouth with spilling costly bloods of the martyrs on the street in 1952, deeply disturbed Bengali's undisputed leader of towering height --- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was fondly decorated with the title of Bangabandhu for his great love for the Bengali Nation. During his long struggle after the State of Pakistan came into existence in 1947, Bangabandhu felt by his heart that what the Bengali Nation was missing, in the true sense of the term, was nothing but complete freedom and independence from Pakistan.







As the legendary Prometheus thought that the extinction of the human race from the planet Earth could be stopped by gifting fire to humans, similarly Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also thought that it was nothing less than complete freedom or independence which could only save the Bengali Nation from being obliterated and become non-entity as a proud nation in their own soil. Bangabadhu fell prey to the wrath of the Pakistani rulers when he stood firmly like solid rocks in realizing the rights of Bengalis that were otherwise denied in all spheres of life in the State of Pakistan. With his long struggle and charismatic leadership and through the Liberation War that was fought long nine months in his name; which is part of the nation's glorious history needing no further mention, at this point; Bangabandhu eventually succeeded in shaping and gifting an independent Bangladesh to the Bengali Nation in 1971 to stand with heads held high in the global scenario.



Bangabandhu's Politico-Economic reforms in nation-building







Soon after freeing the country from the vile hands of occupation forces in 1971, Bangabandhu, after his return home alive from incarceration in Pakistan's prison on January 10, 1972, inherited a totally shattered and war-ravaged economy and political system; still languishing in the state of trauma and further inculcated in post War Liberation by the intrigues and conspiracies of the defeated forces wearing Bangladeshi faces. In the context of the prevailing situation where Bangladesh in general and Bangabandhu, in particular, was the eye-shore of superpower U.S. and robust Pakistani allies like China and Saudi Arabia and some other countries in the Middle-East, Bangabandhu thought of bringing in economic, administrative, and political changes and reforms in the newly-born nation-State of Bangladesh. With the country's totally shattered infrastructure, administration, and crumbling industrial and other economic sectors, Bangabandhu, as a part of change & reform, nationalized major industries and other vital sectors of prime national interest and created a wing named Nationalized Industries Division (NID) under the Ministry of Industries and recruited about 1300 officers in different phases from among the freedom-fighters across the country, with pre-qualification, just returned triumphant after the War of Liberation was over; to take charge of industries and administration. Keeping in his thoughts and imaginations of glaring glows of turning Bangladesh a Sonar Bangla with four state Principal i.e. Democracy, Socialism, Nationalism,







Secularism; Bangabandhu initiated the great task of training up newly recruited officers at home and abroad particularly in the Eastern European countries; to learn and follow the models of how the socialist pattern of managing government-owned industries and other economic sectors of prime importance, succeeded in those countries pursuing socialism; for the economic emancipation of people, as one of their state policies and equally securing and egalitarian society of guaranteeing equal rights for all citizens of the State.







Bangabandhu, over the years in his political career, observed with concern how a handful of members of civil bureaucracy, during the Pakistani era, ruled supreme over the peoples, representatives, and people in general as ruling class and with a view to bringing about political and administrative changes and reforms in true meaning and spirit, created a decentralized system of Governorship headed by a Governor in each administrative 61 districts under whom all other regional administrative districts including civil bureaucracy was to work, thus giving back power and authority to the people of the country that the country itself belongs to, in the real sense of the term.





Bangabandhu observed and felt with great pain how dark ominous clouds were gradually gathering in the firmament of politics perpetrated by the defeated forces, in silent mode, joining hands with a segment of ultra-leftists believing in the vile politics of killing, looting, and arson countrywide to make the strong footings of the country shaky and unstable and take the country to the dark alley of regression.





With dismantling the conventional system, inherited from the colonial era Bangabandhu introduced a new democratic system and with noble intention apparently created BAKSAL which stood firmly on three pillars like administrative, legislative, and judiciary, with the aim and intention of uniting the nation in its strong grip with the active participation of politicians, economists, sociologists, academics, journalists cultural activists, doctors, engineers, professionals, and people from all walks of life of different colors and hues under one roof to accelerate the growth of the country to the road to progress without indulging in making the country sunk in the quagmire of persistent chaos and anarchy in the name of politics. Bangabandhu dreamt a dream for a prosperous Bangladesh with an egalitarian society to rip the best harvest and deliver the taste of independence to all Bangladeshis irrespective of religion caste or creed and political difference in thoughts & imaginations.



Economic initiatives of Bangabandhu





Bangabandhu established Bangladesh Bank and Planning Commission in 1972. Under his leadership first, a five-year plan was (1973-78) announced with a view to creating employment opportunities, poverty alleviation, and increasing GDP growth rate by 5.5% and per capita income by 2.5% annually. Having inherited a war-ravaged economy with all infrastructure totally shattered and the vault of Bangladesh Bank's foreign exchange reserve virtually reduced to Zero levels; Bangabandhu gave his first budget of 1972-1973 financial year to the tune of Tk.786 crore. The size of the first five-year plan was Tk 4 thousand 455 crore, and a bold initiative was taken to stabilize the balance of investment through 6 nationalized banks. With his long vision, Bangabandhu established Petrobangla to explore oil, gas other mineral resources. He established the Atomic Energy Commission, Bangladesh scientific and Industrial Research Council, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council, and a lot more other welfare-oriented institutes like BADC and TCB to harvest and deliver the benefits of independence at the doors of all citizens.





(To be continued…)





The writer is a former civil servant.

