Three killed in Sirajganj road accident









Three people were killed in a road accident in Hailghati area under Shahjadpur upazila of the district in the early hours of today.





The deceased were identified as Shakib, 17, son of Azgar Ali of Dwariyapur Uttar Para of Shahjadpur municipal area, Rashedul Islam, 26, son of Azad Hossain of Shahjadpur municipal area and auto-rickshaw driver Ashiq, 20, son of Amjad Ali of Shaktipur, police said.





Hatikumrul Highway Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Shahjahan Ali and locals said the accident occurred when a truck hit a CNG-run auto rickshaw from behind at a gas pump leaving the deceased dead on the spot.





Leave Your Comments