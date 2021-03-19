Rockets fired from Syria land in Turkey, no casualties: ministry













Rockets fired from regime-controlled areas in Syria landed in a border region of southern Turkey but caused no injuries or damage, the defence ministry tweeted on Thursday.





The rockets fell in an empty field in the border province of Kilis, the ministry said.





Turkey “sent a notification to the RF (Russian Federation) to stop firing and the designated targets were immediately hit back,” it added.





Ankara also put its troops in the region “on alert”.





Turkey and Russia work for a solution to the conflict in Syria, which marks a decade of civil war, even though they remain on the opposite sides.





Moscow is a major ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad while Ankara backs opposition rebels fighting for his ouster.





In March last year, Turkey and Russia agreed a ceasefire in Syria’s north-western Idlib province in order to avert a major escalation.





The agreement came after 36 Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib during a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive.





Leave Your Comments