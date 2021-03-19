10 luminaries get Shilpakala Academy Award

For their contributions to different fields of culture in Brahmanbaria, ten luminaries have been conferred Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Award.







Awards for 2018 and 2019 were given simultaneously at a program at Shilpakala Academy in Brahmanbaria on Thursday.







The recipients of awards for 2018: Radha Govinda Chakrabarty (vocal music), Dipak Kumar Pal (theatre), Lil Mohon Sarker (jatra), Md Monir Hossain (recitation) and Dilip Bonik (instrumental music). The winners of 2019: Shahinoor Shai (vocal music), Md Alauddin Khan (theatre), Mahfuza Begum (folk culture), Abidul Hossain (instrumental music) and Babul Mia (fine art).







Local lawmaker RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury was present at the award-giving ceremony as the chief guest, while Professor Fahima Khatun, acting vice chancellor of Brahmanbaria University, was the guest of honor.







Muktadir Chowdhury MP, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, said, “By conferring award, we are not only honoring the luminaries who have relentlessly been working for the development of our culture, such recognition will pave the way for creating great personalities in the days to come and inspire the next generation to get involved in creative activities.”







Chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan, the program was also graced by Municipal Mayor Nayar Kabir, Additional Superintendent of Police Roish Uddin, District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker as special guests.







On behalf of the award recipients, recitation artiste Md Monir Hossain addressed the function, which was conducted by district Shilpakala Academy General Secretary SRM Osman Gani Sajeeb.

