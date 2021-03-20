Mujib Year and Bangabandhu's Dreams





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - the name of inspiration, the name of history and ideology, the name of a shining example of patriotism, the name of the voice of protest against injustice, the name of the architect of an independent country with a red-green map. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the pioneer of the establishment of an independent sovereign state of Bangladesh, the lifeblood of Bengali independence. For his glorious leadership, we have got a country with immense potentiality.





Bangabandhu's militant life was spent protesting against injustice, oppression, tyranny, and torture.







Bangabandhu was always uncompromising in realizing the rights of the people. He spent most of his life in solitary confinement trying to assert the rights of the masses. There has been inhuman torture. But it was not possible to suppress him. He has fought to the death for the country, for the people of the country with embracing the great ideal of patriotism.





Inspired by the great leadership of Bangabandhu, the people of this country jumped into the war of independence to liberate the country from the enemy. On 16 December 1971, a new sun rose in the sky of Bengal. Through the ultimate victory, we have got an independent and sovereign state Bangladesh.





In the post-independence war-torn country, Bangabandhu made a blueprint of various activities for the progress of the country. But he did not get a chance to implement the blueprint. On the contrary, he has to be the victim of another blueprint.





The time was August 15, 1975. On that day, a shadow of mourning descended on the sky of Bengal. The play of gray clouds was going on in the clear sky. August 15 is the day of national mourning. On this day, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members were brutally killed. In a moment, 18 members of Bangabandhu's family, including Bangabandhu were brutally killed.





When Bangabandhu and his family were assassinated on the morning of August 15, 1975, they were staying at residence Dhanmondi, 32. The time when the murderers were brush-firing all the family members of Bangabandhu at the hour just before dawn, it was raining, as if nature was weeping. The bloody wet air of that day has gone across the Bengal. Frightened by the weapons of the assassins, Bangladesh was in despair in the shadow of mourning. The fire of mourning on 15th August will burn from age to age.





Those who were martyred on the terrible darkest night of August 15 --On that darkest night of 15th August 1975, heinous assassins killed the unprecedented leader of whole Bangali nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, wife of Bangabandhu Sheikh Fazilatunnessa, eldest son Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, youngest son Sheikh Russell, Sheikh Kamal's wife Sultana Kamal, Jamal's wife Rosy Jamal, brother of Bangabandhu Sheikh Naser, officer at SB Siddikur Rahman, colonel Jamil, army soldier Syed Mahbubul Haque, almost simultaneously the assassins attacked the nephew of Bangabandhu, a Juba League leader Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni's residence and killed Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, his pregnant wife Arju Moni, they attacked at brother-in-law of Bangabandhu Abdur Rab Serniabat's residence and killed Serniabat and his daughter Baby, son Arif Serniabat, grandson Sukanta babu, son of Serniabat's elder brother Sajib Serniabat and a relative Bentu Khan. Nation will remember all the martyrs with deep condolence and respect.





Although Bangabandhu was physically killed, in fact, he is alive, he is immortal. Because the great man never dies. The great people live among human beings through creation. Bangabandhu is a great man who is always a beacon of inspiration among us and he will survive from birth to death. We will never forget his glorious sacrifice.





'Write my name in place of the father's name of the girls who were raped in the liberation war, and give them the address of residence Dhanmondi-32' - he who can say such a thing is undoubtedly a great man. Such a great man may not be born in this Bengal. Bangabandhu is the dreamer of a nation-state and the architect of a state.







Inspired by Bengali nationalism, he inspired the entire nation to join the armed struggle against the colonial-exploiting Pakistani army. After the independence of the country, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formulated the constitution of the country on the basis of Bengali nationalism, democracy, socialism, and secular philosophy to run the state on the basis of secularism. In the realm of oppressors and the oppressed, Bangabandhu was beside the absorbed.





The call for independence made by Bangabandhu in his historic speech at Suhrawardy Udyan on March 7, 1971, in the course of a long 24-year struggle against Pakistani rule, exploitation, and oppression, is unforgettable. On that day in his thunderous voice- 'The struggle this time is the struggle for our emancipation. The struggle this time is the struggle for our independence.' This immortal invocation mesmerized the whole oppressed nation of millions and made them start fighting for independence. Spellbound by that priceless call the Bengali nation became the warriors without fear.





After the most brutal genocide in history on the darkest night of March 25, 1971, even in the first hours of March 26, the nation heard the immortal declaration of great independence in Bangabandhu's voice. The Pakistani ruling class arrested Bangabandhu that night and took him away from his residence in Dhanmondi, 32. After that, he was imprisoned in Pakistan jail for nine months of the great liberation war.







The war of liberation went on at his call. Despite the news of his death in captivity, this fearless leader did not compromise on the question of freedom. At the end of the war of liberation, Pakistan was forced to return to the beloved leader of the Bengalis. Bangabandhu came back on 10th January 1972 with a heroic welcome to his envisioned independent Bangladesh.





After coming back to a war-torn country, while working on re-establish the country from the ruins of the war he also engaged people of the country with development. In his battle towards rebuilding the nation, he had the firm belief that the people of the nation will never forget his dedication and contribution to the country. Never could think of them as ingrates. As the president of the newly formed Bangladesh, he kept living in his non-glamorous residence at Dhanmondi, 32, instead of any state-provided residence.





He never thought that this nation would be ungrateful to him. He selflessly loved the people of this country, trusted the people of this country. In return for this faith, love, and patriotism, the nation gave him the gift of "barbaric killing." The ungratefulness of this nation was revealed by the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu on 15 August.





On 15 August 1975, Bangabandhu and his family were killed by a conspiracy of anti-liberation forces and some mistracked army members. Through this heinous and brutal massacre in the history of the world and human civilization, they wanted to kill not only Bangabandhu but also the ideals of independence that the Bengalis had hoped for thousands of years. The heroic history of Bengalis also tried to erase it.





At various times after 1975, various conspiracies have been hatched to remove Bangabandhu from the heart of the people. The plan of deportation of Bangabandhu has been taken under the patronage of the state. But Bangabandhu is a personality who can never be removed from the minds of Bengalis even if he is removed from textbooks, newspaper pages, or television screens. Bangabandhu is immortal, he is alive.





Every year since this cruel incident of 1975, the month of August has come. We mourn. The whole nation mourns in the shadow of mourning, breaks down in pain. We young generation can turn the bloody mourning of August 15 into a force. Inspired by the great ideology of the war of liberation and embracing the great ideology of Bangabandhu's political cognition and patriotism, we have to build 'Bangabandhu's Swapner Sonar Bangladesh'.











The writer is a poet, columnist, journalist, and cultural activist.

Email: In 2021, we are celebrating Mujib Year and the Golden Jubilee of our independence. Even after 50 years of independence, we are still not independent in many ways. There is a common saying - 'It is harder to defend freedom than to gain it'. It is the sacred duty of every citizen of the country to maintain the dignity of freedom. We have to be guided by the lifestyle of undisputed leader Bangabandhu and the new generation has to take the country move forward believing in the spirit of the great liberation war.The writer is a poet, columnist, journalist, and cultural activist.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments