Book fair draws huge crowd on Friday

People throng Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Friday wearing masks. In spite of a spike in coronavirus cases, they were seen ignoring social distancing rules. -AA



The Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021, a national pride drew a large crowd on the second day of opening. Since Friday is the weekly holiday, men, women, and children thronged the fair full of festivity and excitement.







Dhakaities and bookworms from all over the country flocked the Bangla Academy premises and Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday to quench their thirst for knowledge. This year's fair has been expanded to 15, 00,000 sq ft to accommodate Covid-19's social-distancing requirements.





The entrances of the fair had hand sanitization booths set up for the visitors, who must wear masks throughout their presence.





Although many were seen wearing masks, they however ignored social distancing rules despite a spike in coronavirus cases. Earlier, Prime minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the book fair from her official residence Ganobhaban on Thursday.





The Amar Ekushey Book Fair is a yearly event of booklovers and publishers, which was postponed during its usual month of February due to the coronavirus outbreak. A total of 834 units have been allocated to 540 organizations this year. The 'Shishu Prohor' has been called off while the children's corner shifted to Suhrawardy Udyan.







The 'Little Mag Corner' has also been shifted to the Suhrawardy Udyan. The authorities have allotted 154 units of the Bangla Academy ground to 107 organizations and 680 units of the Suhrawardy Udyan to 433 organizations for the 2021 fair.





Publishers from all over the country are participating in the fair with a wide variety of books, while Bangla Academy is exhibiting 115 newly-printed and reprinted books at this year's fair.









