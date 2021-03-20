'No alternative to following health guidelines'

Though the Covid-19 situation is deteriorating in the country, people do not care the health guidelines. The photo was taken from Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on Friday. -AA



As the corona infection and death rates have risen to alarming numbers in Bangladesh for some days, the health experts suggested the compliance of health guidelines issued by the government to tackle the situation.





The deadly virus has taken the lives of 18 more people, raising the total to 8,642. In addition, the pathogen has infected 1,889 individuals, pushing the surge to a total of 566,838. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Friday.





Bangladesh is now the 33rd worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Switzerland and one step ahead of Morocco, according to worldometer.info. ''As many as 18,917 samples were tested in 216 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,889 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.





A daily-basis infection rate stands at 10.04 percent and the death rate 1.53 percent.





Covid-19 infection rate had come down to below 5 percent on January 19 last. It even fell below 3 percent but soared again on February 9.





So far, 519,141 patients (91.59 percent) have recovered, including 1,618 in the last 24 hours, according to DGHS.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8, 2020 and the first death on March 18 the same year. The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh.





