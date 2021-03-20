Fears of fresh violence over new Hefazat meeting



Fresh fear of violence gripped the small Shalla Upazila in northeastern Bangladesh's Sunamganj district on Friday where rightwing Hefazat-e-Islam announced plans to hold another religious meeting nearby, just two days after homes belonging to the Hindu community came under attack over social media status. This correspondent visited Noagaon village in Shalla, where an uneasy calm prevailed, but most the Hindu families who had fled following Wednesday's attack on their homes by the followers of the Islamist party returned on Friday.





Police and the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed to prevent repeat of such incident as the area is dominated by a local Qawmi madrasah. Mizanur Rahman, the Sunamganj district police chief, told the Asian Age that he had toured the affected area thrice so far and police are on maximum alert.





Told that there were allegations of delayed police action, he denied saying "we are always alert to avert any such incident and it is sad that this unwanted attack took place. We immediately swung into action," he said.





Jahangir Hossain, the deputy commissioner of Sunamgang district said Hefazat leaders will meet him and other government officials on Saturday and will be conveyed government decisions regarding their meeting.





"Mainly, they have to refrain from giving comment that can incite violence," he added, rejecting the fear among the Hindu population over Hefazat's new meeting.





The affected are being given cash, while the Hindu temples were provided rice and corrugated tim to reconstruct their places of worship.





A number of issues appear to be involved in triggering the violence over a social media comment by a Hindu youth of the village, but some fingers are being pointed at a local politician for using the situation to his advantage as the villagers resisted his step to flush out a water body with a machine. That was aimed at grabbing all the fish in the water body.





The district chief however evaded answering a question about the delay in sending the cash and other aid.





The Hindu boy has been accused earlier for allegedly giving social media status on different iossues angering those targeted. This time he rebuked Hefazat leader Maulana Mamunul Haque for speaking against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set for 26 March, saying the cleric should concentrate on harmony and development.





Meanwhile, two cases were filed on Thursday over the attack and Shalla Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Nazmul Haque confirmed the matter but declined to disclose the number of accused. Sources said, the cases were filed against 700 people.





One case was filed by a victim and another one by the law enforcers, Nazmul told the Asian Age.





The ruling Awami League joint general secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif said, home minister should take stern action to prevent comments against communal harmony.





"We do not want a country where people are attacked with religious incitement. Radical behavior will not be tolerated," he added.





"The attack was planned to embarrass the government" said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud at Dhaka's National Press Club on Friday.





He confirmed the attack was due to the Hindu youths comment on social media as he had "criticized the party's Joint Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque."





The post went viral and police immediately detained him with the help of locals.





--- Mohmmad Ashikur Rahman, in Sunamganj

