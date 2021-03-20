60,33,269 registered for Covid-19 vaccines

A man is seen getting a vaccine jab at BSMMU recently. -AA



A total of 60,33,269 people have so far been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the country as the vaccination campaign was launched on January 27.





"As many as 60,33,269 people got registered till 2.30 pm on Friday to take COVID-19 vaccines," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said, reports BSS.





As of March 18, the number of vaccine receivers was 46,87,824. Among the vaccine receivers, 29,56,034 are male and 17,31,790 female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7. People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID- 19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.





"The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital," the DGHS said, adding that the immunization program will begin at 8 am and continue till 2.30 pm every day. But some hospitals will continue the vaccination program throughout the day, the health official said.





People have been asked to register by visiting www.surokkha.gov.bd website to receive COVID-19 vaccines.



Emergency hotline numbers for receiving information on vaccination are 16263, 333, and 10655.

