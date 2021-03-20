Prof Kamaluddin made JnU acting VC



The people of Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla rejoice and feel proud that Professor Md Kamaluddin Ahmed, a luminary from the upazila, has been made the acting vice-chancellor of Jagannath University. Professor Md Kamaluddin Ahmed is currently serving as treasurer of the university. The Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED) under the Ministry of Education issued an office order in this regard on Thursday. The post fell vacant after Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman completed his tenure as JnU VC recently, it added. He will serve until the next VC is appointed and takes charge, the SHED said, adding the order was issued with approval of the authorities concerned. Professor Kamaluddin Ahmed is the son of Khanebari village under Betessor union of Daudkandi. His father was a prominent educationist and founder of the famous 'Ahmed Publications' in post-independence Bangladesh.







--- Liton Sarker Badol, Daudkandi, Cumilla

Leave Your Comments